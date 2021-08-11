LEADING OFF: ‘Field of Dreams’ game grows in Iowa cornfield

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The diamond is built, and now they will come — José Abreu, Aaron Judge and all, to Iowa. More than three decades after “Field of Dreams” became a hit, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host real big league ball. The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox in tiny Dyersville on Thursday night, next to the actual site used in the 1989 film. Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan starred in the movie — Giancarlo Stanton and Eloy Jiménez will be the stars on this evening. A crowd of about 8,000 is expected, a year after the pandemic postponed the original plans to play at the specially built field.