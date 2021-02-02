After over a year out due to injury, Roger Federer will make tennis comeback in March in Doha

Sports

Roger Federer will make his long-awaited return to tennis following double knee surgery at an ATP tournament in Doha, Qatar in March, his agent has confirmed to CNN Sport.

The 39-year-old, who is level with Spain’s Rafa Nadal on 20 grand slam titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to Novak Djokovic in least year’s Australian Open semifinals.

Australian Open organisers announced in December that Federer would be missing the 2021 edition of the grand slam — the first time the Swiss hasn’t played the main Melbourne tournament since losing in the qualifying event in 1999.

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open is scheduled takes place between March 8-13. It’s a tournament Federer has won on three previous occasions in 2005, 2006 and 2011.