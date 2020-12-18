Tiger Woods warms up with his son Charlie, 11, and the similarities are striking

Sports

He may only be 11, but Tiger Woods‘ son Charlie is clearly a chip off the old block when it comes to golf.

The pair were a mirror image of each other when warming up on Thursday ahead of the PNC Championship — an end-of-season event where professionals line-up with a family member of their choice.

Both kitted out in their Nike attire, the similarities between father and son were there for all to see and a video of the pair teeing off at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes went viral.

From the swing to the casual admiration of their shot, the pair looked in perfect sync. But Woods Snr. is not putting any pressure on his son to fill his shoes.

“It’s so much fun for me to see him enjoying this, enjoying the game,” he said.

“He’s been playing junior golf tournaments and he’s been out in front and having people video him. This is a different world we live in now; everyone has a phone.”

‘They’re very similar’

The pair will come up against Justin Thomas and his father Mike in the tournament and the former World no.1 says he expects the youngster to attract some attention this weekend.

“They’re very similar, I mean, who wouldn’t want to be like your dad if your dad was Tiger Woods? He definitely has all the mannerisms,” Thomas, a friend of the family who says Charlie already has his father’s competitive edge, told reporters.

“I think people at home, and you all will get pretty good entertainment out of watching him twirl the club and walk putts in and fist pump.”

Thomas Snr. helps coach the 11-year-old in South Florida and said the young Woods already had expertise beyond his age.

However, like Tiger, he said the most important thing was that Charlie was enjoying playing the game and felt no pressure to live up to his father’s lofty reputation on the golf course.

“The two things that are most incredible to me are how much speed he has, I mean he’s a small person and he gets that club moving fast, and his golf knowledge is unbelievable,” he said. “I get that his dad is Tiger, but he’s 11.”

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with him because he’s got a ton of talent. What’s cool is he looks like he’s enjoying the game. He doesn’t get all worked up over a bad shot.”