Lewis Hamilton will race at Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Mercedes confirms

Sports

Lewis Hamilton will race at Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing negative for coronavirus, Mercedes has confirmed.

The recently crowned seven-time world champion missed the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last weekend after contracting Covid-19.

“The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is pleased to confirm that Lewis Hamilton will drive for the team in this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,” the team said in a statement.

“Lewis tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday prior to completion of his self-isolation period in Bahrain. This enabled him to travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon, and he tested negative on arrival.

“Lewis has therefore completed the protocols required by the FIA for his entry to the paddock tomorrow and will be able to take part in the race weekend,” read the statement.

Mercedes also confirmed that George Russell will be returning to race for Williams in the final grand prix of the 2020 season, after the young Briton was deputized for Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

Russell drove brilliantly in his Mercedes debut, outperforming the more established Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, but was denied a victory due to a tire change mix-up and late puncture.