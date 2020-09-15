Lewis Hamilton investigated by FIA for Breonna Taylor T-shirt

Sports

Lewis Hamilton is being investigated by the FIA, motorsport’s global governing body, for his T-shirt at the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Hamilton, a six-time Formula One champion who claimed the 90th race win of his career on Sunday, wore a T-shirt with the words “ARREST THE COPS WHO KILLED BREONNA TAYLOR” on the front and “SAY HER NAME” above a photo of Taylor on the back before the race and at the podium ceremony.

“The situation in under active consideration for a clarification that will be in place for the next race,” a spokesman for the FIA told CNN.

The spokesperson did not confirm what rule Hamilton will be investigated for breaking.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

Taylor was fatally shot in her Louisville home in March as three plainclothes police officers executed a “no-knock” warrant.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is conducting an investigation into the incident and the FBI is investigating whether Taylor’s civil rights were violated. Taylor’s mother has filed a lawsuit in civil court against the three officers identified in connection with her daugher’s death.

No officer has been charged with a crime. Two of the officers remain on the force, while a third was fired and is appealing to get his job back.

“It’s been 6 months since Breonna Taylor was murdered by policemen, in her own home. Still no justice has been served. We won’t stay silent,” Hamilton posted on Twitter alongside photos of himself wearing the T-shirt.

READ: These were the Black victims Naomi Osaka honored on face masks at the US Open

He also added in a post-race conference: “It took me a long time to get that shirt and I’ve been wanting to wear that and bring awareness to the fact that there’s people that have been killed on the street and there’s someone that got killed in her own house.

“We have to continue to raise awareness … I think we just have to continue to push on the issue.”

Victory at the Tuscan GP means Hamilton is now one short of equaling Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 race wins in F1.

The 35-year-old has been a powerful voice during the Black Lives Matter movement by calling on motorsport to do more to combat racism and attending a BLM protest in London earlier this year.

He has also announced plans to set up a commission in his name to increase diversity in motorsport.