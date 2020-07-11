Nike Pope stymies Liverpool’s charge on Premier League points record tally

Sports

Liverpool’s hopes of achieving a Premier League points record tally suffered a setback after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bunley.

Andy Robertson’s arcing header gave Liverpool the lead, but Jay Rodriguez’s clever second-half finish ensured the Premier League champion dropped points at Anfield for the first time this season.

The draw moved the Premier League champion to 93 points. Manchester City achieved a record points tally of 100 in the 2017-2018 season.

If Liverpool wins its remaining three games — against Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United — Jurgen Klopp’s team would finish the season on 102 points.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope denied Liverpool with several superb saves, notably from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, while Roberto Firmino also hit the post for the home team.

But the visitors almost secured a shock win when Johann Gudmundsson hit the crossbar late on.

