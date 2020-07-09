Liverpool breaks yet another record in remarkable season, whilst its forward trio reaches new milestone

Sports

Liverpool may have already won its first league title in 30 years but its incredible season just keeps rolling on.

Jurgen Klopp’s side broke yet another record on Wednesday after beating Brighton 3-1, courtesy of a brace from Mohamed Salah, and a sweeping strike from captain Jordan Henderson.

It has now won 30 of its previous 34 matches, the fastest any side has reached that number of wins in the history of the English Football League.

It’s also another step towards breaking Manchester City’s record tally of 100 points, set in the 2017-18 season.

However, despite needing just nine more points from its four remaining games to surpass the record, Klopp insists he is not bothered about making history.

“It’s not important for me; I’m not interested in any of this but I want to win football games,” he said after the match.

“For sports people in general it might be important. We are champions and it could be softening but it is not — the boys go with everything.”

READ: Why English football can’t afford another ‘lost generation’ of Black coaches

Salah, Mane, Firmino milestone

Liverpool certainly didn’t have it all its own way against Brighton, which fought back diligently after falling two goals behind within the first 10 minutes.

A goal from Leandro Trossard had given the hosts hope, but as Brighton pushed for an equalizer, Liverpool’s talisman Salah popped up with a deft header to put the game to rest.

The Egyptian now has 19 goals in the league this season and sits just three behind current top scorer Jamie Vardy.

Klopp has now seen his dynamic front trio of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino score 250 goals during his reign at the club — a total which is likely to be added to in the remaining games.

Salah leads the way with 94 goals, with Mane hitting 79 and Firmino with 77 in all competitions.

Liverpool host Burnley in its next Premier League match before two tricky ties against Arsenal and Chelsea. The Reds then face Newcastle in the final game of the season.