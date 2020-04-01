Wimbledon tennis tournament canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

Sports

This year’s Wimbledon tennis championships have been canceled by organizers because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The grass-court grand slam was due to begin on June 29 but a decision was made to scrap the event for the first time since World War II.

The number of confirmed cases has continued to rise in the UK with its government implementing lockdown measures on the entire country.

READ: Roger Federer shows off trick shots while on lockdown

Tournament organizer the All England Club (AELTC) held an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss possible options before making its announcement.

“This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the well being of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen,” said AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt.

“It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by World Wars but, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships.

“And instead concentrate on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon’s resources to help those in our local communities and beyond. Our thoughts are with all those who have been and continue to be affected by these unprecedented times.”

The 134th edition of the tournament will instead be staged from between June 28 to July 11, 2021.

READ: Can the Tour de France go ahead without the ‘soul of the sport?’

AELTC had already ruled out the possibility of playing the tournament behind closed doors and had said that postponing the tournament would be difficult give the short window available for grass court tennis.

Stars of the game were quick to react to the news, with 20-time grand slam winner Roger Federer saying on Twitter that he was “devastated.’

Similarly, 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams wrote on Twitter that she was “shooked” by the news.

In Wednesday’s statement, organizers said efforts would now turn towards helping in the emergency response and supporting those fighting the spread of the virus.

“We have begun distributing medical equipment and offered the use of our facilities to the NHS and to the London Resilience Partnership, the collection of agencies in London fighting the battle against Covid-19,” read the statement.

“We are working with the local authorities in Merton and Wandsworth, particularly on food distribution, and we are distributing food supplies through our partnership with City Harvest.”

READ: Fixing the 2021 sporting calendar will be like a ‘huge jigsaw puzzle’

READ: Can the Tour de France go ahead without the ‘soul of the sport’?

What next for tennis?

The French Open, due to start on May 18, has already been pushed back until September, while all professional tennis has been suspended until further notice.

Questions still remain over whether the US Open will be able to go ahead. The tournament in New York is still set to start on August 24 but organizers say they are monitoring the situation.

“At this time the USTA still plans to host the US Open as scheduled, and we continue to hone plans to stage the tournament,” read a statement.

“The USTA is carefully monitoring the rapidly-changing environment surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, and is preparing for all contingencies.”

Sport has been severely impacted by the global pandemic. The Olympics — set to be held in Tokyo this summer — has also been postponed.