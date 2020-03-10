MotoGP’s Grand Prix of the Americas postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Sports

MotoGP’s Grand Prix of the Americas race has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Originally scheduled to be held in Austin, Texas on April 5, the race will now be held in November.

It’s third race of the 2020 calendar to be postponed because of the virus, after the first two rounds in Qatar and Thailand were pushed back.

The ‘Circuit of The Americas’ track joined the MotoGP schedule in 2013 and has a 120,000 capacity.

