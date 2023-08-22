Gigi's 3-Point Contest Presented By:





Get ready to showcase your sharpshooting skills at the most anticipated 3-Point competition of the year. Mark your calendars for October 7th and 8th as the basketball court heats up with thrilling long-range shots and intense competition.



Adult Group

Junior Group

Ages 14+- First Place $1000, 1st place Trophy- Second Place $250 to O&M Designz, 2nd place Trophy- Third Place $100 Ice Cream Snack ShopAges 7-13- First Place $500, 1st place Trophy- Second Place $250 to O&M Designz, 2nd place Trophy- Third Place $100 Ice Cream Snack Shop

Whether you're a seasoned baller or just looking to have a blast with friends and family, this contest is open to all skill levels. Don't miss your chance to shine on the court and claim your place as the 3-Point champion. Register now and secure your spot in this electrifying event!

Register below for your age group!

It's time to shoot your shot and make basketball history!

Please ensure that you sign up for the correct contest. We regret to inform you that we cannot honor the registration fee if you mistakenly sign up using the wrong link. If you have accidentally registered using the incorrect link, kindly contact us at 719-357-0294 for assistance.