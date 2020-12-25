Local author creates Facebook page for local vendors

Shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has completely altered the way many people celebrate the holidays, which includes buying gifts. Many people have turned to online shopping in place of purchasing from local stores.

Now, one Colorado Springs author has stepped up to try to help merchants struggling to find customers.

Jessica Wilson created the 2020 Online Christmas Market for Buy Local Colorado on Facebook to make local shopping easier and safer for everyone involved.

