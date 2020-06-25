Money Matters: Colorado Springs Airport sees slight increase in passengers, adds more flights

Shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The airline industry has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Colorado Springs Airport has seen passenger numbers drop drastically.

For year-to-date, the Colorado Springs Airport has experienced an 89.9% decrease in passengers.

However, new numbers released from the airport show a rise in passengers from April to May, in which the number of passengers doubled.

The four airlines that service the airport have been adding more flights.

The flight schedule will be back up to almost 50% in July.

The airport is taking steps to make sure passengers and employees are safe. The airlines are also requiring all passengers to wear a mask while on board.