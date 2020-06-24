Money Matters: A closer look at unemployment in Colorado

Shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hundreds of people are continuing to file for unemployment in El Paso County. The newest numbers show for the week ending on June 6, there were a little over 1,500 new unemployment claims in the county.

Statewide, nearly 12,500 Coloradans filed for unemployment the same week.

The state also released statistics behind unemployment numbers when it comes to age, race and sex. Overall, unemployment numbers between men and women were fairly even, with the numbers fluctuating back and forth each week.

For the week ending on June 6, 5,838 men filed for unemployment while 6,006 women filed for unemployment.

Those between the ages of 25-34 had the highest number of unemployment claims compared to any other age group. During the week of March 28, over 30,000 people between 25 and 34 filed for unemployment.

When it comes to race, white Coloradans had exponentially higher numbers of new unemployment claims compared to the Black and Asian populations.

During the week of April 25, nearly 24,000 White Coloradans filed unemployment claims while the Black and Asian populations had 3,700 claims collectively.

