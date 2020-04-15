Money Matters: Tax Day delay

Shop

April 15 isn't Tax Day this year...

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the deadline to file and pay federal income taxes has been extended to July 15, 2020.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is advising Americans who are receiving a refund to file as soon as possible.

The July 15 deadline applies to both federal and Colorado state taxes.

For more on Colorado income tax due dates click here.

Like any other year, taxpayers can still request a six-month extension to file returns.