Money Matters: Will college students recieve a stimulus check?

Shop

As Americans start to receive their stimulus payments, many wonder if college students will receive a payment.

The answer: Most college student won't be receiving a stimulus check

It all comes down to if the child is claimed as a dependent or not.

Forbes.com reports if the child is claimed as a dependent and over the age of 16 then they will not be getting a stimulus payment.

A college student or young adult is eligible to receive a stimulus check as long as they file their own individual tax return.

When it comes to babies, it all depends on when the baby was born and when you filed taxes.

According to The Penny Hoarder, if you had a child in 2019 and haven't filed your 2019 tax return you will need to wait until your 2019 return is processed to get the additional $500.

If you had a baby in 2020 you will need to wait until you file your taxes for 2020 to get the additional $500, which means you probably won't see the $500 until early 2021.