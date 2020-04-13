Money Matters: Stimulus checks distributed and scams on the rise

Shop

The Internal Revenue Service sent out the first wave of stimulus checks on Saturday, and say they are issuing checks as fast as they can.

People who have filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019 and have authorized direct deposit will receive the payment first.

People who haven't filed returns, authorized direct deposit, or receive social security - will have to wait weeks or months before seeing their money.

Paper checks are expected to be issued the week of May 4.

The IRS is planning to launch a web portal this week, where people can register their bank information online and get their money faster.

According to the legislation, the IRS has until the of 2020 to transfer the payments.

Watch for stimulus scammers

According to the IRS's Twitter account, they will not ask you to pay a fee or confirm personal information before issuing you your payment.

The IRS will also not call or email you asking information on checks.

Money.com also lists ways you can spot a scammer.

If the scammer emphasizes the words "stimulus check" or "stimulus payment" that is a red flag, the official term used by the IRS is "economic impact payment."

Scammers are also targeting people through the mail by mailing bogus checks. The check will tell the taxpayer to call a number or verify information online in order to cash it.

Finally, do not listen to people who suggest that they can get you the payment faster, this is a common scam that has been circulating on social media.