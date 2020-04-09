Money Matters: Unemployment numbers climb and hotels are nearly empty

Shop

Historic unemployment numbers

The U.S. government says another 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Last week saw the second largest number of initial unemployment claims in U.S. history since tracking began in 1967.

Altogether, about 16.8 million American workers, making up about 11% of the US labor force, have filed initial claims for jobless benefits in just the prior three weeks alone.

Hard hit for hotels

The hotel industry has taken a massive hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from a hospitality analytics company found that only about 20% of hotel rooms in the U.S. were occupied between March 29 - April 4.

That's a 68 percent drop from the same time last year.

Analysts believe hotel occupancy may drop even more as people continue to follow stay-at-home orders.

Oahu Island, Hawaii is one of the areas that has been hit the hardest when it comes to lacking hotel guests.Only 7% of hotel rooms are occupied, that's the lowest rate for any market in the country.

An Oxford Economic study predicts that 44% of hotel employees in every state will lose their jobs as a result of the pandemic.