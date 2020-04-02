Money Matters: Future of the airline industry and the fall of movie theaters

Shop

Sky-high prices ahead?

The airline industry has taken a toll amid the coronavirus outbreak, and experts predict high ticket prices and fewer options for travelers in the future.

Last week a $50 billion aviation bailout passed. The bailout will keep airlines in business and employees on the job for the next six months. However, airline executives suggest that the airline industry won't be recovering anytime soon.

This means job loss in the airline industry, fewer flights and in return, costly plane tickets.

Fliers will have fewer choices when it comes to flight times and available routes.

At this time, very few people are taking to the skies. TSA screenings in March have dropped over 90 percent compared to the same time last year.

Movie theaters taking a hit

The Wall Street Journal reports that some of the lenders to AMC, the world's biggest theater chain, have hired a law firm ahead of expected restructuring talks.

AMC is carrying nearly $5 billion in debt.

According to Yahoo, major studios have held off releasing movies this spring.

This includes Disney's Mulan and Black Widow and Paramount's A Quiet Place Part II.



