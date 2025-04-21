Gov. Polis remarks on death of Pope Francis, applauding support for LGBTQ community

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis released a statement following the death of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis died Easter Monday at the age of 88.

"Pope Francis has spoken up for the protection of our environment, our planet, and used his voice to speak in support of the basic humanity of LGBTQ people," Governor Polis wrote on social media. "It is my hope that Pope Francis’s legacy will continue to help the Catholic Church lead in a healing and loving manner around the world, with new members and leaders of the Catholic Church continuing his work leading the way with love and kindness."

Back in October of 2020, Governor Polis had applauded the Pope for his remarks on the LGBTQ community. It came after Pope Francis reportedly said, "Homosexual people have a right to be in a family." It was the first time a Catholic Pope had said so in the church's 2,000-year history, according to ABC News.

In a 2023 interview with the Associated Press, he also said that "being gay is not a crime," and that laws criminalizing it were "unjust."