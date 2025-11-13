Trump administration designates four European Antifa groups as terrorists

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration has designated four European Antifa groups as terrorists.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday he was classifying four groups in Germany, Italy, and Greece as Specially Designated Global Terrorists and intends to designate them as foreign terrorist organizations effective next week.

The designations put the groups – Antifa Ost, Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front (FAI/FRI), Revolutionary Class Self-Defense, and Armed Proletarian Justice – in the same category with groups like ISIS-K and al-Shabaab.

The move comes amid a push by President Donald Trump to target the Antifa movement, which often leans to the political left and lacks centralized structure or defined leadership.

In September, Trump signed an order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization and directing federal agencies to take action against it.

Rubio on Thursday accused Antifa groups of ascribing to “revolutionary anarchist or Marxist ideologies, including anti-Americanism, ‘anti-capitalism,’ and anti-Christianity, using these to incite and justify violent assaults domestically and overseas.”

According to a State Department fact sheet, Germany-based Antifa Ost conducted attacks on individuals it deemed as “fascists” in Germany between 2018 and 2023 “and is accused of having conducted a series of attacks in Budapest in mid-February 2023.” It was designated as a terrorist organization in Hungary earlier this year.

“FAI/FRI has claimed responsibility for threats of violence, bombs, and letter bombs against political and economic institutions, including a courthouse and other ‘capitalist institutions,’” the State Department fact sheet said.

The fact sheet said Revolutionary Class Self-Defense had “claimed responsibility for two IED attacks targeting the Greece Ministry of Labor (February 3, 2024) and the Hellenic Train offices (April 11, 2025),” and that Armed Proletarian Justice “claimed responsibility for planting a bomb near the Greek riot police headquarters in Goudi, Greece on December 18, 2023.”

As a result of the designations, any assets in the US from the groups will be blocked, and Americans are prohibited from “knowingly” providing material support to them.

