Here are the jobs where workers’ tips won’t be taxed

(CNN) — It’s no surprise that restaurant servers, manicurists, rideshare drivers and dogwalkers are among the workers who won’t have to pay federal tax on their tip income for the next four years, according to a preliminary list released by the Treasury Department.

But so are social media influencers, podcasters and other digital content creators, which could raise a few eyebrows.

All these jobs are among the 68 occupations that Treasury is proposing be eligible for the tax exemption contained in President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda package, known as the “big, beautiful bill.” The provision seeks to fulfill the president’s campaign promise to eliminate taxes on tips, though Republican lawmakers placed limits on the benefit.

The law, which Trump signed in July, called for the Treasury Department to publish a list of qualifying occupations in an effort to reduce workers and employers recharacterizing their income as tips in an effort to avoid taxation. The public will have the opportunity to comment on the proposed list, which will be published in the Federal Register.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Axios, which first reported the list on Tuesday, that the selection of occupations was “expansive but fair.” CNN confirmed the list with Treasury.

Under the provision, eligible workers can deduct up to $25,000 in tipped income annually from 2025 through 2028. Qualified tips are “voluntary cash or charged tips” that workers receive from customers.

The deduction starts to phase out for single filers who earn more than $150,000 and married couples with incomes of more than $300,000.

Overall, however, few workers will be able to take advantage of the provision since most don’t receive tips. Only about 3% of households will benefit from the deduction in 2026, and they will receive a tax break of $1,400, on average, according to the non-partisan Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

What’s more, many tipped workers won’t benefit from the provision since they earn too little to pay federal income tax. Middle-income workers who earn tips will be more likely to qualify for the deduction.

Here are the occupations on Treasury’s list:

Beverage & Food Service

Bartender

Wait staff

Food servers (non-restaurant)

Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Chefs and cooks

Food preparation workers

Fast food and counter workers

Dishwashers

Host staff, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Bakers

Entertainment & Events

Gambling dealers

Gambling change persons and booth cashiers

Gambling cage workers

Gambling and sports book writers and runners

Dancers

Musicians and singers

Disc jockeys (except radio)

Entertainers and performers

Digital content creators

Ushers, lobby attendants and ticket takers

Locker Room, coatroom and dressing room attendants

Hospitality & Guest Services

Baggage porters and bellhops

Concierges

Hotel, motel and resort desk clerks

Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Home Services

Home maintenance and repair workers

Home landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Home electricians

Home plumbers

Home heating and air conditioning mechanics and installers

Home appliance installers and repairers

Home cleaning service workers

Locksmiths

Roadside assistance workers

Personal Services

Personal care and service workers

Private event planners

Private event and portrait photographers

Private event videographers

Event officiants

Pet caretakers

Tutors

Nannies and babysitters

Personal Appearance & Wellness

Skincare specialists

Massage therapists

Barbers, hairdressers, hairstylists and cosmetologists

Shampooers

Manicurists and pedicurists

Eyebrow threading and waxing technicians

Makeup artists

Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Tattoo artists and piercers

Tailors

Shoe and leather workers and repairers

Recreation & Instruction

Golf caddies

Self-enrichment teachers

Recreational and tour pilots

Tour guides and escorts

Travel guides

Sports and recreation instructors

Transportation & Delivery

Parking and valet attendants

Taxi and rideshare drivers and chauffeurs

Shuttle drivers

Goods delivery people

Personal vehicle and equipment cleaners

Private and charter bus drivers

Water taxi operators and charter boat workers

Rickshaw, pedicab and carriage drivers

Home movers

