Federal workers, CNN wants to hear from you

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is seeking to overhaul and shrink the federal workforce. President Donald Trump has issued multiple executive actions that affect federal workers, including directing agencies to begin preparations for major reductions in force, requiring staffers to return to the office full time and making it easier to lay off certain career civil servants.

The administration has also laid off federal probationary workers, offered employees a deferred resignation package and placed those involved in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility programs on leave. And it has directed staffers to send in a list of their work activities over the past week.

CNN is looking to speak with federal workers about the administration’s actions. Please reach out to us using the form below. We can also communicate via Signal if you prefer — just indicate that in the form and provide your contact information.

