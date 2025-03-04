Takeaways from Trump’s address to Congress

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress since returning to power was both a victory lap following a consequential first 43 days in office and an attempt to justify what he’s done to an American public that may still be digesting his rapid-pace changes.

On tariffs, government cuts and foreign affairs, Trump has taken dramatic steps that have left Democrats fuming and even some Republicans skeptical, while foreign capitals have scrambled to respond. His task Tuesday was to say why.

The president entered the chamber with a lot to say. His speech broke the record for longest annual presidential address to Congress in modern history, at just under one hour and 40 minutes. It was also one of the most partisan.

A partisan affair

Trump’s speeches almost always fall into two categories: the raucous rally remarks that can’t be contained on a teleprompter and more staid policy addresses that usually lack the energy of his wilder events.

This time, the dramatics began in the audience, when Democratic Rep. Al Green interrupted the president repeatedly before House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered the House sergeant-at-arms to eject the Texas congressman.

The moment early in Trump’s speech helped set the partisan atmosphere. Trump made little attempt to lower the temperature, repeatedly turning to Democrats, who were sitting stonefaced on one side of the chamber, and chastised them for not helping advance his agenda.

He pointed to Democrats when referring to “radical left-wing lunatics” and cast them as obstructionists. He even used his derogatory “Pocahontas” nickname for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Throughout the speech, Trump narrowed in on culture war issues, promising to erase “wokeness” from society and touting some of his most divisive executive actions.

Trump was prepared to parry with Democratic hecklers during his speech, but the address was carefully scripted to make his case to one of his largest television audiences of the year. Even his criticism of Democrats for not applauding him was written into the remarks.

Rapid pace of change

The executive actions reshaping the federal government have come fast and furious in Trump’s first month-and-a-half; his team is far more experienced this time around, and the president himself is impatient to fulfill his campaign promises.

Yet for many Americans, the flurry of changes has been confusing. Polls show skepticism seeping in about Trump’s priorities. Tuesday’s speech was an opportunity to present a cogent argument.

He chose to highlight Elon Musk, the billionaire in charge of his government efficiency effort who was sitting in the galleries.

“He’s working very hard. He didn’t need this. He didn’t need this,” Trump said, before goading Democrats further: “Everybody here, even this side, appreciates it. I believe they just don’t want to admit that,” he said, pointing toward Democrats.

Later, Trump recited a lengthy list of programs whose funding has been slashed by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, misleadingly calling them examples of fraud. And he repeated debunked claims that significant number of dead Americans are receiving Social Security benefits.

Democrats in the audience held aloft signs saying “Musk steals,” but the president’s recitation of DOGE’s efforts seemed far more focused on messaging about programs that, in his mind, reflect wasted taxpayer dollars than about detailing any actual government savings.

Issue number 1

The hours ahead of Trump’s speech were hardly the economic backdrop he may have hoped for. Stock markets tumbled as the broad tariffs he announced on Mexico, Canada and China reverberated among investors. Almost as soon as markets closed, his commerce secretary suggested there may be a pull-back on the new duties on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, Trump — who has advocated for tariffs since the 1970s, and once called “tariff” his favorite word — was not backing away from the strategy during his biggest speech of the year.

“Whatever they tariff us, we tariff them. That’s reciprocal, back and forth. Whatever they tax us, we tax them,” he’ll said in the speech. “We will take in trillions and trillions of dollars and create jobs like we have never seen before.”

Many Republicans have deep reservations about the tariffs, and lawmakers from states that could be hard-hit spent Tuesday on the phone with Trump’s aides voicing their concerns. They had been hoping to hear from Trump a more fulsome explanation of his tariff plan, and an explanation of how average Americans might benefit.

Trump was vague in the specifics, and he repeated his encouragement to farmers to “have a lot of fun” selling their products inside the United States (a sentiment he voiced on social media this week).

But he was adamant about the wisdom of tariffs, even as he acknowledged they could cause economic pain.

“Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again. And it’s happening, and it will happen rather quickly,” he said. “There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re okay with that. It won’t be much.”

A changed world

Trump could hardly avoid the issue that has dominated the last week — the war in Ukraine — despite his address being largely focused on domestic matters.

“I am also working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine,” Trump said.

At one point, Trump had hoped to herald a new rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine during his speech. But an Oval Office fracas last week with President Volodymyr Zelensky blew that up.

Instead, Trump returned to his frustrations at how much US money has been spent on the conflict.

But he also responded positively to a social media post earlier from Zelensky – Trump referred to a letter from the Ukrainian leader – voicing regret for Friday’s blowup and saying he was ready to begin peace talks.

It had been an open question since Zelensky posted on X earlier Tuesday whether it would be enough to satisfy Trump and reconcile after last week.

“I appreciate that he sent this letter,” he said, without saying when he might try speaking to Zelensky again.

Blame it on Biden

Trump has made his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, a central figure of his second presidency, blaming him for everything from higher prices to foreign conflicts.

Tuesday’s speech has been no exception. He accused Biden of leaving him problems ranging from the high price of eggs to authorizing too much money for Ukraine, according to excerpts of the speech.

“As you know, we inherited, from the last administration, an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare,” Trump said in his speech.

Later, addressing attempts to pass a border bill last year, Trump said that instead of new legislation, “all we really needed was a new president.”

Every president inherits obstacles left to them by the previous administration. Yet how much longer Trump can blame Biden for the country’s continued challenges remains to be seen. Eventually, voters look to the office-holder to fix their problems — not blame them on someone else.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.