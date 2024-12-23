2024 Presidential Debates Fast Facts

Event Type: Vice Presidential Debate Location: New York Host: CBS Moderators: Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan Participants: JD Vance and Tim Walz Transcript

Event Type: Republican Debate Location: Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa Host: CNN Moderators: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Participants: Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Transcripts: 9pm ET , 10pm ET , 11p ET

Event Type: Republican Debate Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama Hosts: NewsNation, The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, the Washington Free Beacon and Rumble Moderators: Eliana Johnson, Megyn Kelly and Elizabeth Vargas Participants: Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy Transcript

Event Type: Republican Debate Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Miami, FL Hosts: NBC News, Salem Radio Network, Republican Jewish Coalition and Rumble Moderators: Hugh Hewitt, Lester Holt and Kristen Welker Participants: Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott Transcript

Event Type: Republican Debate Location: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Simi Valley, CA Hosts: FOX Business, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Rumble and Univision Moderators: Ilia Calderón, Dana Perino and Stuart Varney Participants: Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott Transcript

