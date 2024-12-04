Trump says he’s picked David Warrington to be his White House counsel, replacing Bill McGinley

By Kristen Holmes and Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday he has picked David Warrington to serve as his White House counsel and that Bill McGinley, whom Trump had previously tapped for the role, will instead serve as counsel to the Department of Government Efficiency.

The move was seen by some in Trump’s orbit as the result of an effort to push McGinley, someone with whom Trump was not deeply familiar, out of the key role. McGinley initially got the nod after top Trump aide Boris Epshteyn pushed him for the job and got him across the finish line, multiple sources told CNN at the time. Epshteyn, who CNN recently reported was the subject of an internal investigation into allegations that he sought to gain financially from his influence with Trump and others in his orbit, had helped fill a number of legal roles within the administration.

Warrington, who served as the Trump campaign’s general counsel, is a Washington, DC-based lawyer who represented the former president during the House select committee’s investigation into the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. He had been a favorite of incoming White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, one source said, adding that the decision to appoint McGinley was made while Wiles was at a conference in Las Vegas at the urging of Epshteyn. Warrington and Wiles had offices next to each other in West Palm Beach.

Two sources close to Trump pushed back on the notion that the controversy surrounding Epshteyn was the sole reason that McGinley was moved over to DOGE. They argue that they expect DOGE to be a big part of the administration’s work and that they expect the organization will face a number of legal hurdles that will need the attention of a skilled lawyer such as McGinley.

“Dave has represented me well as my personal attorney, and as General Counsel for my Presidential Campaign. He is an esteemed lawyer and Conservative leader,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform, while also announcing the change in role for McGinley.

“Bill will play a crucial role in liberating our Economy from burdensome Regulations, excess spending, and Government waste. He will partner with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to provide advice and guidance to end the bloated Federal Bureaucracy,” Trump posted.

He added: “Bill is a great addition to a stellar team that is focused on making life better for all Americans. He will be at the forefront of my Administration’s efforts to make our Government more efficient and more accountable. Congratulations to Dave and Bill!”

