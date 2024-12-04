Trump picks Kelly Loeffler to lead Small Business Administration

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced former Sen. Kelly Loeffler as his pick to lead the Small Business Administration.

“Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive. She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach,” Trump posted on Truth Social, also noting that she’s co-chairing his inauguration.

There had been several discussions between Loeffler and the transition team regarding the role of Agriculture secretary, and CNN reported last month that Trump had been poised to offer her the position. But Trump held off from announcing his Agriculture pick as he issued a slew of others late last month, then eventually offered the role to Brooke Rollins.

Loeffler, who briefly represented Georgia in the Senate, had fundraised for Trump during the 2024 race and raised several million dollars for his campaign over the summer when she hosted a debate watch party with Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley. Several of Trump’s other Cabinet picks — including Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Elise Stefanik — were at that party.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.