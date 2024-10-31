LeBron James endorses Kamala Harris in presidential race against Trump

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — Basketball superstar LeBron James threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid Thursday evening, emphasizing that “the choice is clear” just days ahead of Election Day.

Sharing a video with clips of offensive remarks from former President Donald Trump, the Los Angeles Lakers player said in a post on X: “What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

The video featured soundbites of Trump’s disparaging rhetoric over the years, including the former president warning that the country would end up “like Detroit” if Harris is elected and saying that undocumented immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” The video concluded with written words: “Hate takes us back.”

James’ post marks the latest high-profile endorsement of Harris, who has received support from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Arnold Schwarzenegger, among other celebrities.

James has previously backed Democratic candidates, including endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016, and was an outspoken critic of Trump during his time in office.

James famously calling the then-president a “bum” for uninviting fellow basketball player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors from visiting the White House. In 2020, he also brushed off Trump’s criticism of athletes who took a knee during the national anthem ahead of games following the killing of George Floyd. He instead told at the time voters to “see what leadership that we have at the top of our country” and urged them to head to the polls.

James was also actively involved in the last presidential election, founding More Than A Vote — a voting rights organization focused on combatting voter suppression — along with other athletes. The organization then recruited several thousand poll workers in primarily Black electoral districts and helped Floridians struggling to pay off outstanding fees and fines associated with their felony convictions so they could register to vote.

Following President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020, which James celebrated, his organization focused on the wave of GOP-led bills aimed at restricting voter access and launched a campaign to mobilize Black voters in off-year and municipal elections.

Ahead of Election Day, the Harris and Trump campaigns are utilizing the star power of celebrities. Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre campaigned with Trump in Wisconsin on Wednesday while the vice president’s Friday rally in Milwaukee will feature rappers Cardi B, GloRilla and Flo Milli.

