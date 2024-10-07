2024 Presidential Debates Fast Facts
CNN Editorial Research
(CNN) — Here’s a look at the 2024 presidential debates.
August 23, 2023
Event Type: Republican Debate
Location: Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Hosts: Fox News, Young America’s Foundation and Rumble
Moderators: Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum
Participants: Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott
Transcript
September 27, 2023
Event Type: Republican Debate
Location: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Simi Valley, CA
Hosts: FOX Business, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Rumble and Univision
Moderators: Ilia Calderón, Dana Perino and Stuart Varney
Participants: Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott
Transcript
November 8, 2023
Event Type: Republican Debate
Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Miami, FL
Hosts: NBC News, Salem Radio Network, Republican Jewish Coalition and Rumble
Moderators: Hugh Hewitt, Lester Holt and Kristen Welker
Participants: Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott
Transcript
December 6, 2023
Event Type: Republican Debate
Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Hosts: NewsNation, The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, the Washington Free Beacon and Rumble
Moderators: Eliana Johnson, Megyn Kelly and Elizabeth Vargas
Participants: Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy
Transcript
January 10, 2024
Event Type: Republican Debate
Location: Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa
Host: CNN
Moderators: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash
Participants: Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley
Transcripts: 9pm ET, 10pm ET, 11p ET
June 27, 2024
Event Type: Presidential Debate
Location: Atlanta
Host: CNN
Moderators: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash
Participants: Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Transcripts: 9pm ET, 10pm ET
September 10, 2024
Event Type: Presidential Debate
Location: Philadelphia
Host: ABC
Moderators: David Muir and Linsey Davis
Participants: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Transcript
October 1, 2024
Event Type: Vice Presidential Debate
Location: New York
Host: CBS
Moderators: Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan
Participants: JD Vance and Tim Walz
Transcript
