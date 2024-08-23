READ: RFK Jr. court filing withdrawing from PA ballot access challenge

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a court filing in Pennsylvania that he was withdrawing from a ballot access challenge in the state and raised questions over whether he was endorsing Donald Trump.

While the filing stated that Kennedy was withdrawing the challenge “as a result of today’s endorsement” of the former president, a Kennedy campaign spokesperson said he had not done so and the attorney-made filing had not been “reviewed by the campaign.”

Still, in public remarks Friday, Kennedy said he would “throw (his) support to President Trump.”

Read the court filing in full below.

Later Friday, Kennedy’s attorneys filed an amended notice of his withdrawal from the challenge in the state.

“Counsel unintentionally misstated the reason and the facts underlying the withdrawal in the original Notice filed this afternoon owing to a misunderstanding of the underlying facts giving rise to our instant Notice,” the filing stated.

Read the updated court filing below.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

