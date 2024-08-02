How Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 campaign built the base driving his VP buzz

By Arit John, CNN

(CNN) — When Pete Buttigieg launched his presidential bid in the spring of 2019, he acknowledged that — at least on paper — he didn’t strike the image of a winning candidate.

“I recognize the audacity of doing this as a Midwestern millennial mayor,” he told the crowd in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana, which he led for two four-year terms. “More than a little bold, at age 37, to seek the highest office in the land.”

Five years later, Buttigieg is once again in the running for one of the highest offices, against a field with much longer resumes jostling to join Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket.

That he’s made it to this point speaks to the strength of his appeal among Democrats, bolstered by years of well-received media appearances and viral moments in congressional hearings. But it also demonstrates the durability of the movement he built as a presidential candidate — particularly online — that propelled him to a narrow victory in the Iowa caucuses and a close second-place finish in the New Hampshire primary.

“I think what we’re seeing here is an extension of the support, the excitement and the base from his presidential run,” said George Hornedo, a Democratic strategist and Buttigieg’s 2020 deputy national political director. “They’ve stayed ready, and they’ve been supportive of the many things Pete’s been doing in the administration.”

Buttigieg has continued to build his brand as a Democrat willing to talk to anyone, anywhere — including Fox News — even as transportation secretary. His digital army has kept track, amplifying department initiatives and congressional hearings.

Over the past few days, as speculation over who Harris will pick for her running mate has surged, Buttigieg’s supporters have amplified clips from the wave of media appearances he’s done to promote Harris’ campaign and to mobilize on her behalf.

Buttigieg isn’t the only politician to exit a Democratic presidential primary with an enduring army of online super fans. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’ grassroots supporters continued to propel him long after his 2016 campaign, and the 2020 campaign birthed Andrew Yang’s “Yang Gang.” Harris’ “K-Hive” formed before she ran for president and has spent the years since the 2020 election hyping her wins and defending her record.

“Team Pete” didn’t disappear, but the “veepstakes” reactivated his supporters, said Mike Schmuhl, Buttigieg’s 2020 campaign manager.

“Joe Biden making this incredible, selfless, historic decision created this explosion of energy for Kamala Harris in the Democratic Party, but it’s also created a mini campaign for who’s going to be her running mate,” he said. “And I think that these folks are just passionate about Pete.”

On Thursday evening, a few hundred supporters gathered on a “Team Pete for Kamala Harris” Zoom, one of several affinity group-based fundraising calls, to bond over their appreciation of the secretary and raise money for the vice president. The call included several of Buttigieg’s top 2020 endorsers, including mayors and local election officials, and organizers. Attendees agreed to follow the “rules of the road,” the 10 principles that guided Buttigieg’s presidential bid, and “no VP talk!”

The call raised about $16,000 for the Harris campaign, according to Joseph Guarino, a call organizer who hosted “Team Pete” debate watch parties in New York City during the 2020 campaign.

“Our event was in no way affiliated with Pete Buttigieg in any way, nor did he provide instruction or inspiration in any form,” Guarino said in an email. “Just some grassroots enthusiasts looking to flex their muscles for Kamala Harris.”

Harris is expected to make her decision by Tuesday, when she and her running mate will hold a rally in Philadelphia. Among the candidates she is considering, Buttigieg is not considered a top contender on the level of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, CNN reported this week.

This week, though, he joined the list of vice presidential hopefuls to cancel a planned event with limited explanation. Buttigieg toured a manufacturing training labs at a community college in Kokomo, Indiana, on Friday and spoke with reporters, but a Department of Transportation spokesperson said he would no longer be hosting a roadway safety roundtable later in the day due to “unforeseen scheduling constraints.”

Asked Friday if he could explain what those conflicts were, Buttigieg responded, “No.”

Buttigieg is among the contenders expected to meet with Harris over the weekend, either virtually or in person, as she nears a decision, a source familiar with the vetting process told CNN.

Effective communicator

The former mayor’s fans and allies frequently refer to him as the most effective communicator in the Democratic party and praise his ability to break down Republican arguments in a plainspoken manner. They reject the idea that America isn’t ready for a major-party ticket featuring both a Black woman and the first out gay vice presidential pick.

Rep. Pat Ryan, a New York Democrat who supports Buttigieg, brought up the topic, calling it “incredibly frustrating.”

“I harken back to serving in combat,” he said. “We didn’t care if the person next to us was gay or straight, whether they were male or female, Black or White, whatever their religion was. We cared about getting the job done. And clearly that’s what Secretary Buttigieg is about.”

Ryan, who is facing a competitive reelection race in upstate New York, was among the first House Democrats to call for Biden to step aside. He’s since publicly backed Buttigieg for Harris’ running mate.

“It’s an existential situation to stop (Donald) Trump and MAGA and all he stands for, so my decision to call on Biden was really grounded in that,” Ryan told CNN. “It’s the same rationale that drove me to to say that I think Secretary Buttigieg would be the strongest teammate, with Vice President Harris, to make clear what the threat is.”

But some also acknowledge that, if the debate centers around battleground math, the Indiana native doesn’t bring as much to the ticket as rivals like Shapiro. (Though Buttigieg switched his residency to his husband’s home state of Michigan a few years ago, he’s never run for office there.)

“I think if you left it up to the delegates, he’d be a shoo-in,” said Virginia Rep. Don Beyer, an early 2020 Buttigieg endorser who knocked on doors in Iowa for his campaign. “But I completely respect that Vice President Harris has to make a decision based on what helps her win the most Electoral College votes. And I don’t know that that’s Pete.”

Nina Smith, a traveling press secretary for the Buttigieg 2020 campaign, pointed to his work as transportation secretary promoting the administration’s policies as she made the case for him. While she’d like to see him chosen, the mini campaign around the possible picks had showcased a broad range of candidates.

“It’s kind of delightful, as a Democratic operative, to look and see how deep of a bench we have,” Smith said.

And if it doesn’t work out this time, there’s always next time.

“I definitely think in my lifetime he will be on a ticket,” said Brandon Neal, a Democratic strategist and senior adviser to the 2020 campaign. “There’s no doubt about it. It’s just a matter of when.”

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN’s Jamie Gangel and Ali Main contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.