Minute-by-minute: Visual timeline of the Trump assassination attempt

By Renée Rigdon, Amy O’Kruk, Marco Chacon, Clint Alwahab, Lacey Russell, Louis Leeson, Mark Oliver and CNN Staff, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump was injured in a shooting during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday evening, in what the FBI says was an assassination attempt. One rally attendee was killed and two others were seriously injured.

The rally marked Trump’s last public appearance before the scheduled start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where the Republican Party is set to formally select him as its presidential nominee.

Through videos, maps and photos, CNN pieced together what occurred from the start of the rally to the chaotic moments when gunshots erupted to, ultimately, when Trump landed in Newark, New Jersey, early Sunday morning.

Follow more live updates for this story here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.