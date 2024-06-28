2024 Presidential Debates Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the 2024 presidential debates.

August 23, 2023

Event Type: Republican Debate

Location: Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI

Hosts: Fox News, Young America’s Foundation and Rumble

Moderators: Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum

Participants: Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott

Transcript

September 27, 2023

Event Type: Republican Debate

Location: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Simi Valley, CA

Hosts: FOX Business, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Rumble and Univision

Moderators: Ilia Calderón, Dana Perino and Stuart Varney

Participants: Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott

Transcript

November 8, 2023

Event Type: Republican Debate

Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Miami, FL

Hosts: NBC News, Salem Radio Network, Republican Jewish Coalition and Rumble

Moderators: Hugh Hewitt, Lester Holt and Kristen Welker

Participants: Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott

Transcript

December 6, 2023

Event Type: Republican Debate

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Hosts: NewsNation, The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, the Washington Free Beacon and Rumble

Moderators: Eliana Johnson, Megyn Kelly and Elizabeth Vargas

Participants: Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy

Transcript

January 10, 2024

Event Type: Republican Debate

Location: Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa

Host: CNN

Moderators: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash

Participants: Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley

Transcripts: 9pm ET, 10pm ET, 11p ET

June 27, 2024

Event Type: Presidential Debate

Location: Atlanta

Host: CNN

Moderators: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash

Participants: Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Transcripts: 9pm ET, 10pm ET

September 10, 2024

Event Type: Presidential Debate

Host: ABC

Moderators: David Muir and Linsey Davis

Participants: Joe Biden and Donald Trump

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.