See Trump’s busy legal and election calendar in 1 chart

By Devan Cole and Amy O’Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump is juggling a busy court and campaign schedule as he defends himself in several criminal cases while also vying for a second term in the White House.

The former president’s first criminal trial could take place later this month in a courtroom in New York, though it may be delayed. He faces charges stemming from his alleged falsification of business records with the intent to conceal illegal conduct connected to his 2016 presidential campaign.

The trial start date in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida had been set for late May, but the judge overseeing that case revisited the timing of the trial during a key hearing on March 1. She has not yet set a new date for the trial.

The trial date in the Fulton County election subversion case is not yet set, though prosecutors have proposed August 5. That trial is also in limbo while Trump and several of his co-defendants try to disqualify the Atlanta-area district attorney who brought the charges.

The judge overseeing Trump’s federal election subversion case scrapped the previously set March 4 trial start date while Trump’s claims of presidential immunity were being weighed by an appeals court. The Supreme Court has now taken up the issue, and the trial remains on hold pending the high court’s resolution of Trump’s claims. The justices will hear arguments in the case next month.

Meanwhile, the GOP primary is well underway, and by the time the Republican National Convention rolls around in mid-July, voters and Trump will already know the former president’s fate in at least one of his four criminal cases.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.