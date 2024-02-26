Hamas has softened some demands as Gaza hostage and ceasefire negotiations progress, sources say



By Alex Marquardt, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas has backed off some key demands in the negotiations for a hostage deal and pause in the fighting in Gaza following Israeli accusations that its position was “delusional,” bringing the negotiating parties closer to an initial agreement that could halt the fighting and see a group of Israeli hostages released, two sources familiar with the discussions say.

“The major obstacles have been resolved in terms of Hamas insisting on a full withdrawal of Israeli forces and end to the war,” a senior Biden administration official told CNN, following the Friday meeting in Paris between the US, Egyptian, Israeli intelligence chiefs and the Qatari prime minister.

“Hamas’ requirements for the numbers of Palestinians [prisoners that] would have to be freed has declined,” the official added.

A diplomatic source familiar with the discussions confirmed that Hamas softened its position ahead of an agreement on the first phase of a deal. Though it is expected that more challenging hurdles will emerge later when complex issues like Hamas releasing male IDF hostages and an end to the war will be discussed.

Those involved in the discussions have said an agreement would likely be implemented in multiple phases and once an initial deal is made it could lead to a truce lasting for a long as six weeks with a group of Israeli hostages released including women, children, the elderly and sick in exchange for a smaller number of Palestinian prisoners than Hamas had initially demanded.

The second phase is where discussions are expected to get even more complicated.

During a truce negotiations would take place over more sensitive topics like the release of Israeli soldiers who are hostages, Palestinian prisoners serving longer sentences, the withdrawal of IDF forces and bringing a permanent end to the war alongside the so-called “day after” issues.

Israeli leaders have made clear they intend to launch a military offensive into Rafah while in an earlier proposal Hamas said they want to use a second phase to discuss “the requirements necessary for the continuation of the mutual cessation of military operations.”

Teams from the countries that met on Friday in Paris were meeting Monday in Doha to discuss the finer points of the broad issues discussed Friday, a sign of progress.

The talks in Paris “went well,” the senior administration official said. “It is very much at the technical level now,” the official said. “I do think they can reach an agreed text between negotiators.”

