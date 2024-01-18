Congress races the clock to avert shutdown before Friday deadline

By Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson, Ted Barrett and Morgan Rimmer, CNN

Congress is on track to avert a partial government shutdown before the end of the week with both the Senate and House poised to pass a short-term funding extension on Thursday.

The Senate will take up the measure first followed by the House. Once both chambers have passed it, the bill will be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

In a rare event, lawmakers are confronting not one but two government shutdown deadlines early this year – on January 19 and February 2.

The short-term funding extension sets up two new funding deadlines on March 1 and March 8. The stopgap measure will provide more time for full-year appropriations bills to be negotiated and passed.

Members have been advised that due to inclement weather expected in the Washington, DC, area, votes are no longer expected in the House on Friday.

The Senate voted to advance the funding extension on Tuesday evening with a procedural vote of 68 to 13.

Bipartisan support will be needed to get the bill across the finish line in the Senate and the House as Speaker Mike Johnson faces an extremely narrow majority and pushback from his right flank.

Johnson has faced fierce criticism from conservatives over a topline spending deal he struck with Schumer, which would set spending at close to $1.66 trillion overall. Conservatives were also quick to criticize the proposal for a short-term funding extension after it was announced.

“This is what surrender looks like,” the far-right House Freedom Caucus posted on X.

Johnson has defended the topline agreement and said in a statement Sunday that the short-term spending bill “is required to complete what House Republicans are working hard to achieve: an end to governance by omnibus, meaningful policy wins, and better stewardship of American tax dollars.”

In addition to the effort to avert a shutdown, a group of Senate negotiators have been working to try to strike a deal on border security that could unlock passage of aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Top congressional leaders emerged from a Wednesday meeting with Biden at the White House hopeful that a deal on a national security supplemental aid package can be reached.

If a deal is reached in the Senate, however, its fate in the House will be uncertain. A number of House Republicans have warned that they don’t believe a Senate compromise on border security would be adequate to address the issues at the border and would be ready to reject such a measure.

