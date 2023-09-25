Skip to Content
Bob Menendez remains defiant amid bribery charges

By Morgan Rimmer and Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey remained defiant Monday after being indicted on bribery charges at the end of last week, calling the legal battle ahead his “biggest fight yet,” and said that he believes he will be exonerated.

“I recognize this will be the biggest fight yet,” Menendez said at a news conference. “But as I have stated throughout this whole process, I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey’s senior senator.”

He accused those who “rushed to judgment” of doing so for “political expediency.” Multiple members of Congress’ New Jersey delegation have called on him to resign, and Rep. Andy Kim has announced that he is running for Menendez’s seat.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

