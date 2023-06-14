House to take up GOP resolution to censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff

By Kristin Wilson, Haley Talbot and Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) — The House is expected on Wednesday to take up a censure resolution against California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for his role in investigations of the former president.

The resolution, sponsored by GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, is expected get called up at the end of an afternoon vote series – around 3:45 p.m. ET.

House Democrats are expected to offer a motion to table – or kill – the resolution. For that to happen, a majority of the House must vote in favor of the motion. Republican leaders believe that there’s a good chance that enough GOP lawmakers will vote with Democrats to stop the resolution.

Republicans have long criticized Schiff over congressional inquiries into the former president, arguing that he has made reckless and unsubstantiated claims. Democrats have dismissed GOP criticisms of the California Democrat as partisan and unfounded. The resolution claims that Schiff “exploited his positions on HPSCI (House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence) to encourage and excuse abusive intelligence investigations of Americans for political purposes.”

It goes on to accuse him of having “used his position and access to sensitive information to instigate a fraudulently based investigation, which he then used to amass political gain and fundraising dollars.”

Schiff, in his letter to colleagues, called the resolution “false” and “defamatory,” saying it targets him for his “work holding Donald Trump accountable.”

“As honored as I am to have earned their enmity, attempting to censure those who defend the Constitution against a corrupt president sets a dangerous precedent,” Schiff wrote.

The legislative text also states that if an Ethics Committee investigation were to determine that Schiff “lied, made misrepresentations and abused sensitive information,” he should be fined $16 million.

Schiff told CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday he believes the fine proposed in the resolution may be “unconstitutional and unenforceable,” and said some Republicans have expressed misgivings about potentially supporting the resolution.

“Whether they will have the courage to oppose it, I don’t know,” Schiff said.

In one sign that Democrats may have the votes to kill the resolution, GOP Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie has said he will vote with Democrats and against the censure resolution.

“Adam Schiff acted unethically but if a resolution to fine him $16 million comes to the floor, I will vote to table it. (vote against it) In fact, I’m still litigating a federal lawsuit against Pelosi over a salary reduction she imposed on me for my refusal to wear a mask,” Massie tweeted.

While serving as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff announced a sweeping investigation in February 2019 into then-President Donald Trump’s finances and Russia.

Schiff also served as the lead House impeachment manager during Trump’s first impeachment. In that role, Schiff and the other impeachment managers detailed the House’s case for removing Trump from office at the Senate trial. The Senate ultimately voted to acquit.

CNN's Manu Raju and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.