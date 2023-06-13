DeSantis’ former state political committee transfers $82.5 million to allied super PAC

By Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) — The Florida political committee once controlled by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis transferred $82.5 million last month to a super PAC supporting his presidential campaign, according to information posted to the committee’s website.

The shift of the funds has been anticipated ever since DeSantis entered the race with tens of millions of dollars left over from his 2022 reelection bid. However, the move nevertheless makes official an unprecedented effort by DeSantis allies to test the limits of campaign finance laws to benefit a presidential contender.

The Campaign Legal Center, a watchdog group, has already filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commision, flagging the expected transfer as potentially illegal. The organization alleges that DeSantis had unlawfully directed the money into a super PAC, Never Back Down, which is supposed to operate independently of candidates.

It’s unclear whether the FEC can – or will – step in. A similar case arose during the 2020 election, concerning the management of funds by GOP Rep. Byron Donalds. The FEC took no enforcement action in that case.

DeSantis shattered fundraising records for a non-self-funded gubernatorial candidate during his reelection, raising more than $190 million between his committee and campaign in the two years leading up to the 2022 midterms. But DeSantis needed far less than that to defeat Democrat Charlie Crist and entered 2023 with tens of millions left over. He added to that amount in the months between his reelection and announcing his campaign for president.

In recent weeks, DeSantis has disassociated from his state committee; his chairperson stepped down and a new chairperson, state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a DeSantis ally, now has stewardship over the leftover funds. The committee, formerly called Friends of Ron DeSantis, changed its name to the Empower Parents PAC. And its website says the reformed political committee “supports the national advancement of issues and candidates committed to protecting parental rights in education.”

Under DeSantis, the Florida Department of State quietly changed its longstanding guidance that for years advised Florida political committees that they could not make contributions to out-of-state entities, including federal candidates and political action committees.

Versions of the handbook dating back to 2016 read, “No. A Florida political committee must use its funds solely for Florida political activities.” The version for the 2024 cycle, however, advises, “A Florida political committee may make contributions to an out-of-state political entity that engages solely in non-coordinated expenditures.”

That change benefited DeSantis, as his former political committee which once bore his name has now done exactly that.

Federal contribution limits precluded Empower Parents from sending that money directly to DeSantis’ presidential campaign account. However, CNN first reported last year that his political operation did not view that as a limiting factor and intended to move the money to an aligned super PAC. Empower Parents took that step on May 31 by sending its remaining funds to Never Back Down, according to the committee’s website.

CNN reached out to Never Back Down and Inoglia for comment.

CNN’s David Wright contributed to this report.