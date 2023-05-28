Chris Sununu will decide on 2024 presidential bid ‘in the next week or two’

By Shawna Mizelle, CNN

Washington (CNN) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will decide “in the next week or two” if he wants to mount a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“When I start doing something, I’m 120% in,” the governor told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” on Sunday. “Pretty soon, we’ll make a decision, probably in the next week or two. And we’ll either be go or no-go.”

Sununu’s remarks come as the field of GOP presidential hopefuls continues to widen, following the entrance of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott into the race last week.

Sununu, currently in his fourth term as New Hampshire governor, said figuring out where he could be most effective would factor into his 2024 decision.

“The money has been lined up, the support’s been lined up. There’s a pathway to win. All that – those boxes are checked. The family’s on board, which is always a big one. I just got to make sure it’s right for the party and right for me,” he said.

