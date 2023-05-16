Biden officially vetoes resolution blocking temporary suspension of tariffs on solar panel imports

By Donald Judd

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has officially vetoed a resolution that would halt a Commerce Department rule temporarily suspending tariffs on solar panels imported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam – writing that passage “of this resolution bets against American innovation.”

The resolution narrowly cleared the Senate earlier this month, with nine Democrats joining Republicans to supports its passage.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky voted against its passage.

“It would undermine these efforts and create deep uncertainty for American businesses and workers in the solar industry,” Biden wrote in his veto announcement Tuesday, adding that while “America is now on track to increase domestic solar panel manufacturing capacity eight-fold by the end of my first term … that production will not come online overnight.”

Biden issued the first veto of his presidency in March on a resolution to overturn a retirement investment rule that allows managers of retirement funds to consider the impact of climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors when picking investments.

In April, Biden vetoed a resolution that would have rescinded his administration’s hallmark water rule.

