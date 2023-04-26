Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson to formally announce his 2024 presidential campaign

By Veronica Stracqualursi and Eva McKend, CNN

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will formally kick off his presidential campaign on Wednesday with a speech in Bentonville, Arkansas, seeking to distinguish himself from the GOP field with his long career in government and “commonsense conservatism.”

Previewing his speech, Hutchinson told “CNN This Morning” he plans to address the economy, crime, and border security — the “significant issues” that fit with his public service record. But the former governor, who’s working to build national name recognition, said he will also highlight his personal story of growing up on a farm in a small town.

Bentonville is where Hutchinson announced his first run for public office and part of the district he used to represent when he was in the US House of Representatives.

Hutchinson announced his bid for the GOP presidential nomination during an interview with ABC News earlier this month.

The former governor acknowledged on CNN earlier this month that “perhaps I’m not as exciting as some candidates that are out there. I don’t throw bombs and torches all the time.”

“But I am consistent, I have a track record that’s important. And I have a vision for America, for border security, for the fentanyl crisis — and so things that we can bring people together, I think that’s a great characteristic and history that I bring,” he added.

Core to Hutchinson’s argument for election is he has the credentials and temperament to win a general election and that if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee, the former president can’t appeal to enough voters to beat President Joe Biden.

Hutchinson has spent much of his career in public service. The former Arkansas governor served as federal prosecutor, in the House of Representatives and as the administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration during the Bush administration.

