Senate confirms Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India

By Clare Foran, Lauren Fox, Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett, CNN

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India after the nomination had faced pushback from some Democrats.

The chamber voted voted 52 to 42 earlier in the day to break a filibuster on the former Los Angeles mayor’s nomination, advancing it to a final confirmation vote.

CNN reported last year that a number of Senate Democrats had privately expressed concerns over the nomination, which faced headwinds as a result of accusations that he had ignored alleged sexual harassment and bullying by one of his former senior aides. Garcetti has repeatedly denied the allegations that he ignored the alleged harassment.

As some Democrats signaled they needed more time to vet the nomination and reach a determination on whether to support it, the nomination stalled. Biden originally announced his intent to nominate Garcetti to the post in 2021.

But in a sign of forward momentum, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted last week to advance the nomination. The vote was 13-8 and two Republicans — Sens. Todd Young of Indiana and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee — voted with Democrats to support the nominee.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat who had been seen as a key holdout on the nomination, told CNN last Thursday that she will back Garcetti. Gillibrand said she is confident in the review by the Foreign Relations Committee.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

