January 6 committee to soon receive new documents from National Archives

The Biden administration has cleared the way for the National Archives to provide a new tranche of documents to the committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection that former President Donald Trump initially had wanted to keep secret, a new letter from the Archives reveals.

Archivist David S. Ferriero sent a letter to Trump informing him that President Joe Biden had waived the former President’s executive privilege claims for a new subset of records, and that the committee would start receiving the documents April 28.

“The President has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified,” Biden counsel Dana A. Remus wrote in a letter to Ferriero informing the National Archives of the decision.

Remus also informed Ferriero that the committee would not receive everything it wanted from these documents, informing him the Biden administration had “reached an accommodation” with the committee to “prioritize documents” within this tranche.

It is unclear what documents exist in the new wave of materials.

The committee has received hundreds of pages of Trump-era documents it requested from the National Archives particularly since the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s efforts to block the Archives from turning over documents from his administration to the committee, including phone records and visitor logs.

