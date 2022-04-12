South Dakota House votes to impeach AG Jason Ravnsborg

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

The South Dakota House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to impeach state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg regarding his conduct surrounding a 2020 crash that left a pedestrian dead.

A state House committee had concluded last month that Ravnsborg, a Republican, did not commit an impeachable offense, but the full House voted 36-31 on Tuesday in favor of an impeachment resolution.

The matter now heads to the state Senate, where a trial will be held.

CNN has reached out to Ravnsborg for comment. Gov. Kristi Noem, also a Republican, lauded the vote.

“Today, the House of Representatives did the right thing for the people of South Dakota and for Joe Boever’s family,” Noem tweeted, referring to the victim.

Ravnsborg killed a pedestrian while driving in September 2020. Ravnsborg initially told police he had hit a deer but discovered the 55-year-old Boever’s body the following morning after returning to the scene of the crash.

Last August, Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors in connection with the fatal crash. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine for each of the misdemeanors — one count of operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device and one count of lane driving. A third misdemeanor charge was dismissed. Ravnsborg did not get jail time.

