See the gap in Trump’s January 6 call logs

Official White House records from January 6, 2021, show a gap of more than seven hours in phone calls placed to or from former President Donald Trump as the riot at the US Capitol was unfolding.

The House select committee investigating January 6 is in possession of records from the White House switchboard and the White House presidential diary, which is a record of the President’s daily activities, and both, published by The Washington Post, show a lack of documentation around Trump’s calls that day.

The six pages of White House switchboard logs are complete based on an official review of White House records, according to a source familiar with the matter. There are no missing pages and the seven-hour gap is likely explained by use of White House landlines, White House cell phones and personal cell phones that do not go through the switchboard.

The gaps in phone records leave out calls between Trump and high-profile individuals while the riot was unfolding that have been widely reported and raise questions about what other calls could be missing.

The White House records, for instance, do not list notable phone calls Trump had placed to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, which were widely reported by CNN and others.

