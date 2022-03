By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys, has been charged with conspiracy in the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

