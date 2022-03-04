Vice President Harris is expected to travel to Poland

By Kaitlan Collins, Jasmine Wright, Betsy Klein and Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to travel to Poland early next week, a White House official told CNN, as the Biden administration continues to show support for Ukraine and its eastern NATO allies while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters a dangerous new phase.

The Poland visit will take place on the heels of Harris’ latest international travel to the Munich Security Conference, where she met with US allies and partners including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. Harris also spoke over the phone with several Eastern European leaders on Tuesday, including Poland’s and Romania’s prime ministers.

A source familiar with the discussions said the White House is also considering sending Harris to Romania, but no final decision has been made.

When White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked on Friday whether she could confirm any details about the vice president’s trip, she said, “Not yet, but certainly the vice president has been deeply engaged.”

“She’s obviously already made a trip to Europe. I expect there’ll be more soon but I don’t have anything to report out to you at this particular moment,” Psaki added.

US and other Western officials warned this week that Russia’s strategy is shifting toward a “slow annihilation” of the Ukrainian military, warning that Russia could focus on violent bombardment of cities and civilian targets as the conflict becomes a grinding war of attrition.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, the US and allies have ramped up their responses to the conflict, establishing a variety of economic sanctions and providing Ukraine aid.

Since the invasion began, Russia’s military has launched more than 500 missiles, a senior US defense official said Friday.

A White House statement following Tuesday’s calls said that in each of her conversations, “the Vice President underscored the strength and unity of our Alliance and welcomed each of her counterparts’ leadership and coordination on robust response measures, including sanctions and other economic measures through the European Union. They also discussed the robust NATO response.”

Harris also reiterated the US’ support for Ukraine and “reaffirmed US support for the international rules and norms that have brought peace and security in Europe since World War II and that have served as the foundation of the NATO Alliance.”

