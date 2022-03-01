First lady Jill Biden includes Ukraine ambassador on her list of State of the Union guests

By Kate Bennett, CNN

First lady Jill Biden will host Ukraine Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova in her box at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, among a number of other guests.

The Office of the First Lady announced Markarova’s invitation along with several others just hours ahead of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union. The full list includes educators, a union representative, members of the tech community, an organizer of Native American causes, a health care worker and a military spouse.

