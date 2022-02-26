Biden weighs support for expelling Russia from SWIFT as more European countries appear ready to back move

By Kaitlan Collins, Phil Mattingly and Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden is seriously weighing whether to publicly support expelling Russia from SWIFT, the high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world, but has yet to make a final decision, multiple people familiar with his thinking say, as more European nations indicate support for such a move.

The decision to trigger the action has always been contingent on sign-off by the European Union, which had been split in a contentious debate for weeks over the action, ultimately choosing not to go forward this week.

But US officials and their EU counterparts have continued to weigh options, including removing individual banks and entities, instead of the entire Russian economy, from the network, officials say.

The move would be considered the nuclear option when it comes to responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden and his aides have highlighted how complicated blocking Russia from SWIFT — or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication — would be, noting the US cannot move unilaterally. “That’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take,” Biden told reporters Thursday.

But since Biden’s press conference announcing new sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked attack, the administration appears to be moving closer to this position as other European allies have now given it their backing.

The administration has discussed the matter with the Federal Reserve, which would have a stake in any decision, according to an official.

The White House has faced calls from Ukraine, and US lawmakers in Congress, for Russia to be removed from SWIFT after Putin ordered the invasion on Thursday. So far, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia have backed Kyiv’s calls to cut Russia off from SWIFT.

On Saturday, Germany, which had earlier warned of the “massive impact” on German business if Russia were banned from SWIFT, indicated support for restrictions in some form.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and German economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a joint tweet that they are “under high pressure to avoid collateral damage when decoupling (Russia) from SWIFT so it will hit the right people. What we need is a targeted and functional constraint of SWIFT.”

Earlier in the day, Italy signaled that it would also support taking measures to expel Russia from SWIFT after Prime Minister Mario Draghi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that “Italy fully supports the European Union’s line on sanctions against Russia, including those regarding SWIFT, and shall continue to do so.”

Draghi’s comments are particularly notable given the Italian economy’s exposure on energy.

One administration official said additional sanctions were likely to come if Kyiv, the besieged Ukrainian capital, fell. But it wasn’t clear if that would include SWIFT, or whether removing Russia from SWIFT might happen before.

A White House official told CNN that “as the President and administration officials have made clear, we are focused on coordinating with allies and partners to impose further costs on Russian President Vladimir Putin for his war of choice” but declined to comment further.

Removing Russia from SWIFT would damage Russia but also big economies in Europe and impact energy exports to the continent.

It would make international financial transactions more difficult, delivering a shock to Russian companies and their foreign customers — particularly buyers of oil and gas exports denominated in US dollars.

Meanwhile, the US has imposed other sanctions on Russia, targeting Moscow’s banking, technology and aerospace sectors. On Friday, the US announced that it would impose sanctions on Putin directly and on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

