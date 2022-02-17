US says evidence suggests ‘Russia is moving towards an imminent invasion’ of Ukraine

By Veronica Stracqualursi, Jeremy Herb, Ellie Kaufman and Kylie Atwood, CNN

The United States says evidence at Ukraine’s border shows that Russia is “moving towards an imminent invasion” and is not withdrawing troops, despite Moscow’s claims.

President Joe Biden and top US officials said Thursday that all signs pointed to Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to address the United Nations Security Council on Thursday morning, in a last-minute change to his schedule.

“Every indication that we have is that they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine,” Biden told reporters as he left the White House on Thursday.

Russia expelled the second-most senior diplomat at the US embassy in Moscow without any justification Thursday, in what the Biden administration views as an escalatory move, the State Department said.

“Russia’s action against our DCM (Deputy Chief of Mission) was unprovoked and we consider this an escalatory step and are considering our response,” a State Department spokesperson said.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Blinken was addressing the UN because “this is a crucial moment.”

“The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving towards an imminent invasion,” she said. “Our goal is to convey the gravity of the situation,” she said.

The US received a response from Russia on Thursday to the written proposals the US submitted to Russia three weeks ago, a senior State Department official said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Moscow would send its response to the US on security guarantees, and that Moscow will also make the letter public.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday also said the US government is not seeing any kind of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine’s border, instead seeing Russia adding to its capabilities and troops “even in the last couple of days.”

During a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Austin said the US is seeing Russia move some troops closer to the border, “fly in more combat and support aircraft,” “sharpen their readiness in the Black Sea” and even “stocking up their blood supplies.”

“I was a soldier myself not that long ago, and I know firsthand that you don’t do these sort of things for no reason, and you certainly don’t do them if you’re getting ready to pack up and go home, so we and our allies will stay vigilant,” he said Thursday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier Thursday that NATO allies are concerned that Russia is attempting to “stage a pretext” for an armed attack against Ukraine.

He added that NATO has observed “false flag operations” in Ukraine by Russian intelligence officers to “provide an excuse for invading Ukraine.”

“We don’t know what will happen, but what we do know is that Russia has amassed the biggest force we have seen for decades in and around Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

Amid the tension between Russia and the West, US, NATO and European officials plan to converge in Munich for an annual conference to address global security issues. Russia is not planning to attend.

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading the US delegation that includes Blinken to the Munich Security Conference, and plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Stoltenberg during the trip.

Austin has also been traveling this week, meeting with other defense ministers of NATO to discuss Russia’s military buildup, before he heads to Poland and Lithuania to meet with the country’s leaders and US troops.

